Sri Lanka regulator approves 65% hike in electricity tariffs: govt source

Sri Lanka's electricity regulator has approved a 65% hike in electricity tariffs effective from Wednesday, a government source told Reuters.

The latest hike comes in addition to a 75% hike that came into effect in August last year.

The Sri Lanka Public Utilities Commission, the country's power regulator, approved the government's request for a 65% hike on Wednesday, the source said.

