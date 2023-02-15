Left Menu

Congo's GDP growth revised up to 8.5% for 2022 - IMF

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:00 IST
The Democratic Republic of Congo's GDP growth has been revised upwards to 8.5 percent in 2022 on the back of stronger production in the mining sector, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The Fund had forecast GDP growth at 6.6 percent in 2022 in a December report. "Preliminary data show significantly stronger real GDP growth in 2022 than previously anticipated," the IMF said in a statement, adding that growth was projected at 8 percent for 2023.

Annual inflation reached 13.1 percent at the end of 2022 on account of higher food, energy, and transport prices, it added.

