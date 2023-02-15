Left Menu

Assam DGP conducts State Crime Conference, directs officers to work on long pending cases

Matters relating to case pendency, disposal, registration, crime rate as well as conviction rates of all the districts have been analysed.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:05 IST
Assam DGP conducts State Crime Conference, directs officers to work on long pending cases
Visulas from the meeting (Photo: Assam Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Director-General of Police (DGP) GP Singh conducted a Crime Conference along with the Additional DGP, ClD and other senior officers to review the crime situation district-wise. Matters relating to case pendency, disposal, registration, crime rate as well as conviction rates of all the districts have been analysed.

The reasons for pendency have also been anlaysed. In the Conference, the DGP Assam instructed all the Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP), In-Charge of Crime from all the 36 districts and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime of City Commissionerate to focus on long pending cases, to reduce the pendency and to improve upon the percentage of conviction by assisting the Public Prosecutors in conducting the trial, ensuring timely production of witnesses etc.

From now on Crime Conferences will be conducted every month by CID and Police Headquarters at the State level and by Range IsG/DIsG at the district level. Those districts which are underperforming will have to make a presentation explaining the reasons for their underperformance.

The districts have been directed to re-look at the old un-detected pending cases, work on Man Missing Reports, take the assistance of VDPs in gathering information about crime in rural areas and to complete the investigation of cases within three months. Instructions have also been issued for the effective use of scientific aids in investigation and for the digitalization of police station records. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023