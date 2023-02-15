Left Menu

Congress will hardly win one or two seats in Meghalaya, says BJP state chief

"This is the first time we are contesting on all 60 seats here, we get the majority and form the government," Ernest Mawrie said.

Congress will hardly win one or two seats in Meghalaya, says BJP state chief
BJP Meghalaya chief Ernest Mawrie (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already has the magic number to form the government in Meghalaya, and is just waiting for the counting day, the BJP state chief Ernest Mawrie said on Wednesday. Talking to ANI, BJP Meghalaya chief, Ernest Mawrie said, "This is the first time we are contesting on all 60 seats here, we get the majority and form the government."

He said that they already have the 'magic number' to form the government in Tripura. "We are waiting for the result on March 2, but as of today, we have more than 30 strong seats. We have the magic number to form the government. We have already given a clear statement to form govt with the like-minded party that is ready to stand for zero tolerance for corruption like us," he said.

Mawrie further claimed that Congress will hardly win one or two seats in the assembly elections. "We have always talked about 'Congress Mukt Meghalaya'. Whoever won from the Congress in 2018, has already joined TMC. So in the coming elections, Congress will not be winning. They may hardly get one or two seats," he added.

The BJP state president also attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that it will bring "more Bangladeshis" to the state. "TMC is a Bengal-based party. It will try and polarize the vote bank and bring in more Bangladeshis. The people of West Bengal have already faced the problem. So, the people in Meghalaya don't want that problem here, and they will reject TMC also," he added.

Meghalaya will go for polls on February 27, along with the state of Nagaland. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

