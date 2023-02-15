Left Menu

NATO aims for closer cooperation with industry after Nord Stream blasts

European countries have stepped up vigilance around critical installations after ruptures in September on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which connect Russia to Germany, spewing gas into the Baltic Sea. The incident became a flashpoint in the energy standoff between the West and Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:24 IST
NATO aims for closer cooperation with industry after Nord Stream blasts
Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: Flickr

NATO said on Wednesday it will set up a point of contact at its Brussels headquarters to improve coordination with the industry on issues concerning critical undersea infrastructure after the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.

"The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has reminded us all of the vulnerabilities we face," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters. He said the alliance was establishing a cell at its headquarters to improve coordination and cooperation with the private sector, alluding to the private operators of critical infrastructure such as pipelines.

"It will facilitate engagement with industry, and bring key military and civilian stakeholders together to share best practices, leverage innovative technologies and boost the security of our undersea infrastructure," Stoltenberg said. European countries have stepped up vigilance around critical installations after ruptures in September on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which connect Russia to Germany, spewing gas into the Baltic Sea.

The incident became a flashpoint in the energy standoff between the West and Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February. Investigators found traces of explosives at the scene and suspect the pipelines were deliberately blown up.

Russia denies sabotaging the pipelines and has, without providing evidence, repeatedly said the West was behind the blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023