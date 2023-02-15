Left Menu

Mapusa: Teacher booked under POCSO, Children's Act for molesting minor girl students

Mapusa Police has booked a teacher of a Higher Secondary School under stringent sections of the POCSO Act and Goa Children's Act for allegedly molesting minor students.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher of a Higher Secondary School here has been booked under stringent sections of the POCSO Act and Goa Children's Act for allegedly molesting minor girl students, police said on Wednesday. As per SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, a complaint was received from the management of the Higher Secondary School in North Goa alleging that one male teacher had been staring, asking minor girls for their phone numbers and touching them inappropriately and further also making gestures towards them.

In this connection upon receipt of the complaint, FIR under sections 509, 354-A, 354-D, Section 8 of the Goa Childrens Act, and Section 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, Dalvi said. Further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

