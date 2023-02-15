Left Menu

Odisha is investing more than Rs 2500 crores in sports infrastructure: Naveen Patnaik

Focusing on the development of Sports infrastructure at the elite and grassroots level, the Odisha Government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is investigating more than Rs 2500 crores as its one of the priority sectors, said R Vineel Krishna, Secretary of Sports & Youth Services Department of the state.

Focusing on the development of Sports infrastructure at the elite and grassroots level, the Odisha Government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is investing more than Rs 2500 crores as its one of the priority sectors, said R Vineel Krishna, Secretary of Sports & Youth Services Department of the state. Speaking at the Senior Officer's Conference, he said, "Odisha is investing more than Rs 2500 crores in sports infrastructure which includes 90 indoor stadiums in ULBs, India's first indoor Athletic Stadium, indoor aquatic center, High-performance centers for Hockey, badminton, weightlifting, gymnastics, athletics along with Hockey training centers, Football training centers, Swimming Training centers, Gymnastics Training centres."

Krishna, elaborated on the Chief Minister's vision of creating a new identity for Odisha through Sports and productively engaging the youth through sports as a major platform. "The Chief Minister desires that Odisha should become a health, fitness and sports-oriented society. And therefore, in the last few years the state government has been investing in creating massive infrastructure, organizing national and international sports championships, unique models of coaching in partnership with corporates and elite sportspersons among others," he said.

"The successful organisation of the Hockey World Cup recently is a prime example of the team work of the State Government, wherein all the departments and districts put up a grand show which brought laurels to the state and country," he added. "The largest seated Hockey Stadium, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela was created within a short period of 15 months in spite of various challenges, that Stadium was co-host of 2023 World Cup along with Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar," he said. (ANI)

