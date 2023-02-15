Left Menu

Under pressure from voters, Norway boosts power subsidies

"These are improvements that ensure that the government pays a bigger share of people's power bills," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference. Subsidies will now be based on hourly rates, rather than monthly averages, and cover 90% of all costs above 0.7 crowns per kilowatt hour, the government said.

Under pressure from voters, Norway boosts power subsidies
Norway will subsidize a bigger share of household power bills and extend the scheme until end-2024, the government said on Wednesday.

The minority center-left government has been under pressure to lower power bills for households, with the cost of living as the main issue of concerns for voters. "These are improvements that ensure that the government pays a bigger share of people's power bills," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Subsidies will now be based on hourly rates, rather than monthly averages, and cover 90% of all costs above 0.7 crowns per kilowatt hour, the government said. The previous scheme, based on monthly rates, had covered 90% in winter months and 80% in summer months and had been set to end in December 2023.

 

