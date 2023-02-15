World acknowledged importance of Ayurveda during Covid: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the whole world acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda during the novel coronavirus, adding that new opportunities in the field can be explored by linking it with agriculture. Interacting with the paramedical students here, the CM said that the consumption of turmeric which was recommended by doctors around the world during Covid has been an integral part of our kitchen since time immemorial.

Urging the students to think out of the box and make efforts to realise their complete potential, as it varies from one person to other, the CM said that many startups are waiting to join this promising field of Ayurveda. Describing it as the world's most ancient system of medicine, CM Yogi said that BAMS students should join Yoga and Naturopathy along with Ayurveda. "Ayurveda is a harmless medical system while Yoga is the science of keeping healthy, and Naturopathy is a treatment derived from nature that promotes self-healing. Ayush is a combination of all three. The world has been running after AYUSH since the Corona period", he remarked.

CM Yogi told the students to remain positive and never to allow pessimism, as things are made difficult or easy only because of lack of effort, or greater effort and when an effort is made in the right direction, success is guaranteed. The CM told the new entrants of the BAMS course to study the texts of Ayurveda, which are written by sages. "There will be many opportunities before you after completing your studies. You can either take up a job as a specialist doctor or start your own startup business. You can also establish a wellness center by combining Yoga and Naturopathy with Ayurveda. There is no dearth of opportunities in Ayurveda and by starting your own business, you can also provide employment to people on a large scale", CM Yogi remarked further.

While encouraging the paramedical students, CM Yogi said that paramedics are the backbone of the medical system and that the state government is constantly encouraging paramedical education. He said: "Process has been initiated to constitute a separate board for streamlining paramedical courses. Till now these courses were conducted by linking with the State Medical Faculty. Like Nursing Council, Pharmacy Council, students will get many opportunities from Paramedical Council as well."

During the interaction with the students, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared his experience related to the control of encephalitis, which broke out like a plague in the nursing homes of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He said that encephalitis, which hit Eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1977, had resulted in more than 50,000 deaths in four decades. He added that no one made any effort to control the disease. He said further that after becoming the Chief Minister of UP in 2017 and strengthening the medical system for treatment, he also paid attention to the measures that could prevent encephalitis. Apart from strengthening health surveillance, people were made aware of the importance of consuming pure drinking water and cleanliness. As a result, within four years 96 per cent cases were controlled, he informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)