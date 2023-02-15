AAP govt approves high-end tech reforms, forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

Approving high-end tech reforms, Kejriwal government on Wednesday gave nod for the formation of a 10-member panel to study jammer technologies across the globe so that they can be deployed in Delhi jails to "completely ban mobile operations," according to an official statement. The panel formed under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) comprises experts and scientists from IISC Bangalore, IIT Madras, DRDO, as well as IB and SPG officers as members, it said

"The security at Delhi's Jails is set to get tightened after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave approval for high-end tech reforms in Delhi prisons. The Kejriwal Government will be implementing the best technology available in the world to completely ban mobile operation in Delhi jails," the government release said. As per the release, a proposal was received from the Prisons Department for the constitution of a high-level technical committee to strengthen the jammer system in Delhi jails. The proposal said that a high-level technical committee may be constituted under the chairmanship of DG (Prisons) to find and test jamming solutions.

Upon studying the proposal, CM Kejriwal approved the formation of the 10-member committee on Wednesday. This committee will study the technology to block mobile signals including the 5G network and suggest solutions. DG Jail Ajay Kashyap will be the chairman of the committee. Apart from this, IISc Bangalore's Prof A Chockalingam, IIT Madras' Prof Devendra Jalihal, DRDO Scientist Manish Kumar, C-DAT's Sukhpal Singh, Bluemax Stephen, Devdas B, Sandeep Agarwal, as well as IB Joint Deputy Director AKP Pandya, SPG SSO Santosh Kumar are part of the committee, the release further stated.

Through this committee, it will be ascertained how effective the new technology is in blocking incoming or outgoing calls, SMS and data services in the jail premises, the release said. This committee will study the existing mobile network and determine the technology to prevent unauthorised mobile communication inside prisons, and recommend solutions to restrict mobile networks in prisons based on technical study.

The Committee will also find solutions for blocking 5G Mobile Networks and propose technical guidelines for the installation of BTS towers around the jail, the release said. (ANI)

