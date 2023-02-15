Delhi Deputy CM asks for rehabilitation plan before Tughlakabad demolition, seeks status report

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the formulation of a rehabilitation plan for the residents at the Tughlakabad area in the national capital before its demolition. "I have taken note of the proposed demolition drive by the Archaeological Survey of India in the Tughlakabad Fort area. Demolition drive can be cruel for the people living in that area for a long time and can have a very adverse impact on people especially the vulnerable groups such as elderlies, children, women and people with disabilities," Manish Sisodia said in a letter written to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar further asking him to submit the status report within one week.

In the letter, he also expressed that the government of the NCT of Delhi believed that demolition should not be done without providing proper rehabilitation to the residents there. Further, maintaining the Court order, he wrote in the letter: "The aggrieved have approached the High Court of Delhi (Mazdoor Awaas Samiti VS UOI & Ors. W.P.(C) 1160/2023) which, vide Order dated 31.01.2023, has directed all stakeholders to meet and make a proper plan for the resettlement /rehabilitation of the residents of Tughlakabad Fort area."

"Therefore, the Chief Secretary directed to coordinate with land owning agencies, identify an appropriate piece of land as near as possible to their current habitation and develop a detailed and proper rehabilitation plan to present before the High Court of Delhi in the next hearing. The status report must be submitted to me within one week" he added. The order has come while the demolition drive has already been underway at several places in the national capital.

Earlier in the morning, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demolished Rain basera (night shelter) near Sarai Kale Khan, following which a lawyer filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on the matter. The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who asked the petitioner to mention his plea before another bench comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan thereafter moved before the bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Dipankar Datta. But in the meantime, the night shelter was demolished. Another demolition drive was underway in South Delhi's Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages which now stand halted on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, thus giving a sigh of relief to hundreds of families who were under the thumb of the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government pulled up the District Magistrate (South) over alleged inaction in the Mehrauli demolition drive despite directions given by Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot in an order issued dated Tuesday, said, "Firstly, DM (South) was advised to carry out fresh demarcation exercise of Mehrauli Archaeological Park, situated in village Ladha Sarai. Secondly, he was advised to inform the DDA authorities about government orders and that fresh demarcation exercises shall again be carried out."

The Minister also said that the "incompetence" on DM's part makes him complicit in the matter. "I am informed that none of the above directions have been complied with. Such incompetence makes the DM (South) complicit in the whole affair," the order further stated directing the DM to comply with the directions with immediate effect. (ANI)

