Chhattisgarh: Congress intensifies preparation for plenary session, BJP describes event as move to mislead people

While Congress party is leaving no stone unturned for the successful hosting of 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur, BJP unit here termed the programme as a move of the ruling party to protect its ground in the state. To take stock of preparations ongoing for the Congress's plenary session commencing from February 24, AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and the party's general secretary Tariq Anwar visited the venue of Mega programme.

"As you know the plenary session is going to be commencing from February 24, the party is working extensively to accomplish the preparation. Earlier, the preparations were closely reviewed by the party's incharge in Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja," said Bansal. "Today, I along with Anwar took stock of ongoing preparations. Earlier, we visited the venue with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the president of the party's Chhattisgarh unit Mohan Markam," added Bansal.

We are hopeful that the setup will complete by February 20, he added. Responsibilities of separate days have been given to different people, said Bansal, adding that various committees have been formed and responsibilities assigned to it. With elaborate arrangements, the programme will be executed smoothly, said Bansal.

Meanwhile, BJP described the plenary session as a move to mislead the public from issues like deteriorating law and order situation, corruption, liquor ban and others. Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh is deceiving common people, alleged BJP Spokesperson Kedar Gupta.

By holding holy Gangajal, Congress had made several promises at the time of elections and today the ruling party forgot it, said Gupta. At the time when crime across the state witnessed continuous spike and the cases of corruption are also on rise, Congress is organising the session here, calling leaders from other states to felicitate them, said Gupta, adding that it's a move to divert common mass from key issues.

People here are closely observing the performance of the ruling party, he said, adding that the public will not spare them in the coming elections and they will face defeat. (ANI)

