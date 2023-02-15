Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, Chile for cooperation in agriculture sector

Left Menu

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. It provides for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, an official release said.

Under the MoU, a Chile-India Agricultural Working Group will be constituted which will be responsible for the supervision, review and assessment of the implementation of the MoU as well as for establishing frequent communication and coordination. The meetings of the Agricultural Working Group will be held once a year alternatively in Chile and India.

"The main areas of cooperation envisaged are agricultural policies for the development of modern agriculture, organic agriculture to facilitate the bilateral trade of organic products, promoting exchange of policies aimed to develop organic production in both countries...science and innovation to explore partnerships to promote innovation in the agricultural sector among Indian Institutes and Chilean institutes as well as collaborate to confront common challenges," the release said. The MoU shall enter into force upon its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years from the date of execution after which it shall be automatically renewed for a further period of five years. (ANI)

