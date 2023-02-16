Left Menu

Chartered Accountant shot dead in UP's Moradabad, probe underway

A Chartered Accountant (CA) was shot dead by unidentified persons outside his office in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:44 IST
Chartered Accountant shot dead in UP's Moradabad, probe underway
SSP Hemraj Meena, Moradabad (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Chartered Accountant (CA) was shot dead by unidentified persons outside his office in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Shwetabh Tiwari who, according to the police, was brought to the hospital soon after the incident where he was declared brought dead.

The police informed that the cause of the incident is not yet known and the police are investigating the matter. "The deceased has been identified as Shwetabh Tiwari. He was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The cause of the incident is being ascertained. We are investigating the incident. Till now, the family members or any other persons have not explained how the incident took place and who have done it. We are collecting evidence. We will take strict action against the culprits," SSP Hemraj Meena, Moradabad said.

The Chartered Accountant sustained bullet injuries in his head. "There was a head injury. He sustained two bullet shots in the head," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023