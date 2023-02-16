Chartered Accountant shot dead in UP's Moradabad, probe underway

A Chartered Accountant (CA) was shot dead by unidentified persons outside his office in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Shwetabh Tiwari who, according to the police, was brought to the hospital soon after the incident where he was declared brought dead.

The police informed that the cause of the incident is not yet known and the police are investigating the matter. "The deceased has been identified as Shwetabh Tiwari. He was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The cause of the incident is being ascertained. We are investigating the incident. Till now, the family members or any other persons have not explained how the incident took place and who have done it. We are collecting evidence. We will take strict action against the culprits," SSP Hemraj Meena, Moradabad said.

The Chartered Accountant sustained bullet injuries in his head. "There was a head injury. He sustained two bullet shots in the head," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

