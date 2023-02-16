"Now 'Shri Anna' will also benefit AIIMS patients..." Shivraj Singh after millets added to diet plan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for promoting the use of Shri Anna (millets) by adding to the diet plan of patients. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Wednesday, that millets have now been included in the food that is being served to the patients in AIIMS Bhopal.

"Nourishing Tradition! Millets have now been included in the food served to patients admitted to AIIMS Bhopal. This will help in reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity etc. This message of AIIMS will definitely inspire people to eat 'Shri Anna'," Mandaviya said in the tweet. This move shows institute's commitment to provide healthy and nutritious food to the patients.

CM Shivraj Singh reacted to the announcement and said that millets will now also benefit the patients. "Underlining the importance of Shri Anna, the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has given a call to promote its use, which is now also benefiting the patients. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Shri @mansukhmandviya ji for this unique initiative," he said in the tweet.

The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries. UNGA declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets back in March 2021. The International Year of Millets 2023 officially kicked off on January 1, 2023. (ANI)

