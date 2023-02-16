Left Menu

NCL eyes removal of 410 million cubic metres of overburden materials from its coal mines in FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:05 IST
Coal India arm NCL on Thursday said that it is eyeing the removal of 410 million cubic metres (MCuM) of overburden (OB) material from its various coal mines in the current fiscal.

OB is the rock material which needs to be removed for faster extraction of coal.

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has so far removed 400.56 M CuM OB with remarkable year-on-year growth of 28.30 per cent, the company said in a statement.

During the current fiscal till date NCL has produced 114.48 million tonnes (MT) of coal, registering a growth of 9.50 per cent, and dispatched 117.66 MT coal, clocking 7.70 per cent growth.

NCL dispatches more than 90 per cent of the coal produced to the power consumers.

Coal supplies from NCL have made it possible to produce about 10,515 MW of electricity from pithead power plants having power generation capacity of 13,295 MW. In addition, NCL is also supplying coal to up-country power plants of various states.

