Telangana MP announces adoption of 1000-acre forest land in Kondagattu

In support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar announced the adoption of more than 1000 acres of the Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu under the 'Green India Challenge initiative'. The MP announced the adoption in the wake of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday on February 17.

Notably, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to rebuild the famous Kondagattu Temple which is placed in the midst of dense forests and mountains. In this regard, MP Santosh Kumar took the key decision. Kondagattu in Jagityal district is synonymous with Lord Hanuman.

MP Santhosh Kumar revealed that KCR, who fought tirelessly for a separate state, has been developing Telangana in all fields for the last eight years after the formation of Swarashtra, and he has taken this decision as a person who has seen his quest from the closest. The MP said, "Anjaneya's main qualities like bravery and faith are KCR's own, his bravery in development decisions and his faith in Telangana are priceless."

He said, "The CM aspires for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields, whether it is the construction of Kaleswaram, the reconstruction of Yadadri, or the development of the Anjanna Temple, the god of Koti Mokkula, that is proof of Kesiar's vision." Santhosh added that he considered it a blessing that he stood behind and supported him like a pile of yarn to the moon, and to celebrate the Chief Minister's birthday, he is adopting the more than a thousand-acre forest where Anjanna Sannidhi is behind him.

"752 acres in Kodimyala Reserve Forest's compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land has been adopted," the MP said. In the first instalment, the MP announced that the forest land will be greened at a cost of one crore rupees. He added that the remaining work will be completed in instalments.

The MP said, "I have a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as I visited that place several times with CM KCR. I have felt a sense of relaxation in this forest area." It is thought that the pooja in the Kondagattu temple, which dates back five hundred years, was performed using the fragrant flora and sandalwood trees found in this area.

Again, for that reason, a lot of medicinal and aromatic plants will be planted in this woodland region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)