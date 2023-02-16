Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as producer prices rebound

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:04 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday after stronger-than-expected producer prices data added fears that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.96 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,992.09. The S&P 500 opened lower by 32.85 points, or 0.79%, at 4,114.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 174.28 points, or 1.44%, to 11,896.31 at the opening bell.

