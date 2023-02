BRIEF-Adani Group Exec Tells Bondholders Adani Green Has A Refinancing Plan-Source

* INDIA'S ADANI GROUP EXEC TELLS BONDHOLDERS DURING CALL ADANI GREEN HAS A REFINANCING PLAN-SOURCE

* INDIA'S ADANI GROUP EXEC TELLS BONDHOLDERS WILL GET FULL COMMITMENT AND DISCLOSE DETAILS OF REFINANCING PLAN AFTER FISCAL YEAR ENDS-SOURCE * INDIA'S ADANI GROUP EXEC TELLS BONDHOLDERS RG1 BOND WILL GET REFINANCING THROUGH 15Y AMORTIZING PRIVATE PLACEMENT-SOURCE Further company coverage:

