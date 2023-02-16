Left Menu

Govt working to develop curriculum for school children to raise organ donation awareness

The Union Health Ministry is in the process to introduce and develop a curriculum for students for raising awareness about organ donation.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to official sources, "For raising awareness about organ donation, the government is working to develop a curriculum for school children." The curriculum will include concepts about organ and tissue donation.

"It is a work in progress, however mainly basic concepts about organ and tissue donation and Brain stem death," the official sources said. The awareness will likely be only for the higher class and a draft regarding the curriculum is under discussion with senior officials.

The Union Health Ministry is working on a 'One Nation, One Organ allocation' policy in consultation with states to come up with uniform guidelines for criteria on registration, and other aspects that are required for organ donation. The Ministry held the first meeting on January 9 with states regarding the changes in guidelines and criteria. (ANI)

