Left Menu

China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units: MPEDA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:25 IST
China withdraws suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units: MPEDA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

China has lifted the suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units following India's assurances over source control, a move which would boost marine products exports to the neighbouring country, an MPEDA official said on Thursday.

China had suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020 over Covid concerns, but the sustained efforts by the seafood export development body -- Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), were crucial to India's eventual success in getting lifted China's suspension order, according to top officials.

Centre had projected to nearly double the seafood exports to USD 14 billion by 2025.

''The lift on the suspension of the 99 seafood processing units was done on February 14 and is expected to raise India's export of marine products by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the next financial year. The suspension of 11 units was revoked earlier, MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said.

Non-conformity with the trade norm requirements of China upon virtual inspection had led to the non-acceptance of seafood cargo from the concerned units.

''Efforts by MPEDA, along with the Export Inspection Council, Embassy of India at Beijing, and the Department of Commerce, yielded fruition, as all the units have complied with the requirements of (GACC),'' Swamy said.

India had 475 establishments that exported seafood during 2021-22.

The country's seafood export to China was worth USD 1.17 billion in 2021-22, clocking a 25 per cent rise from the previous financial year, MPEDA officials said.

MPEDA is holding a three-day India International Seafood Show 2023 in the city till February 17 in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023