Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2020 hours: DEL63 PREZ-LD IETF India on mission to expand global engagement; AI to revolutionise healthcare: President New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing capabilities, high-quality talent and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments.

DCM22 BIZ-WINDFALL-TAX-CUT Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel and ATF New Delhi: The government has cut windfall profit tax on export of diesel and ATF to their lowest while also reducing the levy on domestically-produced crude in line with softening international oil prices, according to an official order.

DEL72 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets end marginally higher amid volatile trade Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Thursday amid volatility faced during the last minutes of trading hours as concerns over rising inflation and fears of monetary tightening worldwide hit the sentiment.

DEL47 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 13 paise to close at 82.70 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee appreciated by 13 paise to close at 82.70 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, supported by broad dollar weakness and a positive trend in domestic equities.

DEL61 BIZ-ADANI-IOC IOC contradicts Adani after TMC's Mahua Moitra raises stink of corruption in LPG deal New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday took to Twitter to clarify on its initial pact for hiring Adani Group's port at Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh for LPG imports in addition to existing pacts with nearby ports, saying there is no take-or-pay agreement.

DCM77 BIZ-SEBI Sebi mandates brokers, depositories to maintain websites New Delhi: With an aim to bring in transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday mandated all stock brokers and depositories to maintain websites.

DCM48 BIZ-LD RESULTS-NESTLE Nestle India Q4 profit up 65.5 pc to Rs 628 cr, net sales up 14 pc to Rs 4,233.27 cr New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 65.50 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 628.06 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

DEL74 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 50; Silver advances Rs 140 New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 50 to Rs 56,270 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

