Power Grid Corporation commissions electricity transmission project in Gujarat * State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Thursday announced commissioning of an electricity transmission project at Bhuj in Gujarat.

This project will help in evacuating power from renewable energy plants, according to a regulatory filing.

''POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) with a mandate to establish transmission system for providing connectivity to RE Projects at Bhuj II (2000 MW) in Gujarat on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis has successfully commissioned the project on November 16, 2022,'' the filing said. *** Bikano to increase its workforce by 10-15pc in next 2-3 years * Packaged snacks brand Bikano on Thursday said it plans to increase its workforce by 10 to 15 per cent in the next 2-3 years to support its expansion drive.

The overall headcount of Bikano, which has expanded its operations and increased footprint, particularly in Hyderabad and the Northeast region, rose by 10 per cent in 2022.

''In the New Year ...we will expand our product portfolio with new and innovative offerings ...we will only step up our hiring and recruitment drive further looking to increase our total workforce by as much as 10-15 per cent in the coming 2 or 3 years,'' Manish Aggarwal, Director Bikano, said.

In addition to the hiring of experienced manpower, many trainees across functional areas, including sales and manufacturing are expected to be onboarded for the Hyderabad plant, he added.

