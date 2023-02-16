5,000-7,000 new players prepared in each district through Khel Mahakumbhs: CM Yogi Adityanath

Encouraging the athletes at the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Gorakhpur today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 5,000 to 7,000 new players have been groomed in each district from village to village with the help of such Khel Mahakumbhs. CM Yogi said, "The Khelo India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awakened the youth towards sports, and the Fit India campaign went even further to promote sports in the country. Due to these campaigns, today, a new picture of a strong and capable India is being seen in the field of sports as well."

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that the Khelo India and Fit India campaigns started under the guidance of PM Modi resulted in more players from the country participating in competitions like the Olympics, Commonwealth, World Cup than before, Winning more medals. Uttar Pradesh has also made excellent efforts in the last six years to advance sports players. The work of making sports ground in every village of the state, mini stadium at block level and stadium at the district level is being done on a war footing. He said that apart from this, sports kits are being made available to rural players through Youth and Women's Mangal Dals in rural areas. Till now sports kits have been made available in thousands of villages.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government has taken several steps to encourage sports and athletes. Best facilities are being provided to the sportspersons through sports colleges, stadiums etc." Along with this, arrangements have been made to appoint internationally medal-winning players on gazetted posts through direct recruitment. Also, a two per cent horizontal reservation has been arranged for the appointment of talented and skilled players of the state in government-public undertakings of the state, on posts outside the purview of the Public Service Commission, the statement said.

Inspiring all the sportspersons to move forward, the Chief Minister said that you should participate enthusiastically in all the competitions, the Central and State Governments are ready to provide all kinds of cooperation. At the end of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, Adityanath watched the final match of the hockey competition at the regional playground and encouraged the players.

The CM awarded the captains of both teams along with the captains of the winning and runner-up teams in other events. On this occasion, the Chief Minister went to the field, shook hands with the players and got their introduction and wished them a bright future while blessing them to move forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)