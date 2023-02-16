BRS MP Santosh Kumar announces adoption of 1,000 acres forest land in Kondagattu

BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on Thursday announced that he would adopt over 1,000 acres of Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu as part of the 'Green India Challenge' (GIC)--one of the major green initiatives in the country.

Kumar, also the founder of GIC said the area would be adopted on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday on February 17.

The Kondagattu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman is in Jagtial district. The Telangana government is ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Hanuman temple complex at Kondagattu, Rao had said on Wednesday.

Kumar said 752 acres in Kodimyala reserve forest's compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land is being adopted, according to a release.

The Chief Minister has announced redevelopment of the famous Kondagattu temple that is placed in the midst of dense forests and mountains. Supporting Rao's decision, the MP announced to adopt more than one thousand acres forest land in the Kondagattu area as part his Green India Challenge, the release said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said that Rao aspired for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields, whether it is the construction of Kaleswaram project, reconstruction of Yadadri, or the development of the Anjanna Temple.

Kumar said that he has a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he had visited that place several times with Rao. He has felt a sense of relaxation in this forest area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)