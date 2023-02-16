Left Menu

BRS MP Santosh Kumar announces adoption of 1,000 acres forest land in Kondagattu

BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on Thursday announced that he would adopt over 1,000 acres of Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu as part of the Green India Challenge GIC--one of the major green initiatives in the country.Kumar, also the founder of GIC said the area would be adopted on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos birthday on February 17.The Kondagattu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman is in Jagtial district.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:29 IST
BRS MP Santosh Kumar announces adoption of 1,000 acres forest land in Kondagattu
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on Thursday announced that he would adopt over 1,000 acres of Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu as part of the 'Green India Challenge' (GIC)--one of the major green initiatives in the country.

Kumar, also the founder of GIC said the area would be adopted on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday on February 17.

The Kondagattu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman is in Jagtial district. The Telangana government is ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Hanuman temple complex at Kondagattu, Rao had said on Wednesday.

Kumar said 752 acres in Kodimyala reserve forest's compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land is being adopted, according to a release.

The Chief Minister has announced redevelopment of the famous Kondagattu temple that is placed in the midst of dense forests and mountains. Supporting Rao's decision, the MP announced to adopt more than one thousand acres forest land in the Kondagattu area as part his Green India Challenge, the release said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said that Rao aspired for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields, whether it is the construction of Kaleswaram project, reconstruction of Yadadri, or the development of the Anjanna Temple.

Kumar said that he has a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he had visited that place several times with Rao. He has felt a sense of relaxation in this forest area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023