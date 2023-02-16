Left Menu

Workers at UK postal firm Royal Mail vote for more strikes

Thousands of workers at Britain's Royal Mail voted in favour of further strikes on Thursday, warning of more walkouts until a long-running dispute over pay is resolved.

More than 95% of those who participated in the ballot voted for strikes, said the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 110,000 postal workers at the centuries-old postal company.

The most recent set of strikes was in December when parcel volumes are typically high as people exchange Christmas presents over the holiday season. Thursday's vote gives the union a six-month mandate for industrial action running until mid-August.

Widespread worker unrest has hit Britain over the past year as employees and employers wrangle over wages to cope with surging inflation, which has pushed up costs of essentials from energy to food. Royal Mail said last October it could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead.

