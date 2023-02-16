Left Menu

IAF to take over Pithoragarh airport in Uttarakhand

Both military and civilian flights will be able to operate simultaneously from the airport once the IAF takes over the airport.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force will operate the airport located at Naini Saini in the Pithoragarh border district of Uttarakhand, said State Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Thursday. As per the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, both military and civilian flights will be able to operate simultaneously from the airport once the IAF takes over the airport.

"The Air Force had proposed to the state government to operate this airport under its own control, which has been approved in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Significantly, the Naini Saini airport is operated by the State Civil Aviation Department," said Sandhu. Sandhu said that the Air Force is already operating many other airports including Chandigarh and Prayagraj.

Being closed to the China border, the importance of Naini Saini airport has increased for the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

