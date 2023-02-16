Delhi HC issues notice to MEA on father's plea whose son is jailed in Abu Dhabi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on a plea seeking information about a software engineer jailed in Abu Dhabi. The plea has been moved by the father of the person who is stated to be in jail in Abu Dhabi. Justice Prathiba M Singh issued to the MEA on the plea moved by Zakir Hussain and asked it to obtain all details from authorities abroad about the petitioner's son.

The High court has asked the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to coordinate with the local counsels and to obtain details if any case has been lodged against the petitioner's son or any other passed against him. The petitioner stated that his son is missing since the night of July 20-21, 2019. It is also submitted that despite the repeated efforts made by him and the Indian authorities, he is not able to find the reason for his son's detention.

The counsel appearing for the centre of the court that the son of the petitioner has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Federal Court of UAE. The counsel also submitted that the government is pursuing the matter and requested consular access. Also have requested them to provide a copy of the judgement.

The court asked, "why the petitioner's son has not been granted consular access?" The counsel for the centre submitted that the Indian embassy officials have met the petitioner's son more than three times. The Indian embassy is in constant touch with the authorities in Abu Dhabi and seeking information. The complete information is still not yet provided.

On the other hand, advocate Shahrukh Alam, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that there is an agreement between India and UAE for the transfer of sentenced persons. The steps ought to be taken by the MEA to obtain information and repatriation of the petitioner's son. The petition stated that the petitioner is unaware of why his son is in jail.

If he is in illegal detention then efforts should be made for his release. If he has been convicted of any criminal matter, then he should be repatriated," the plea stated further. (ANI)

