Left Menu

Indian Navy's Dornier airlifts patient to Kochi from Lakshadweep

A 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was airlifted from Agatti islands in Lakshadweep by the Indian Navy to Kochi in a Dornier aircraft.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:18 IST
Indian Navy's Dornier airlifts patient to Kochi from Lakshadweep
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was airlifted from Agatti islands in Lakshadweep by the Indian Navy to Kochi in a Dornier aircraft. "On the request of the Lakshadweep administration, a swift medical evacuation of a 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was undertaken on the intervening night of February 15 -16 by a Naval Dornier of INS Garuda," Southern Naval Command said.

The Dornier aircraft carried out its maiden night evacuation from the islands on Wednesday, the Navy said. "This night casualty evacuation was possible due to the validation of the night flying operations from Agatti airfield undertaken by the Indian Navy on October 22," the Navy added.

The efforts towards operationalizing Agatti airfield by night have thus paved the way for undertaking quick humanitarian aid and casualty evacuation missions. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023