LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold

Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold Brazil's government is taking a fresh tack in its effort to crack down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon, preparing legislation that would require electronic tax receipts for the buying and selling of the precious metal, four sources with knowledge of the plans said.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to end years of environmental backsliding under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, and crack down on illegal mining in the Amazon, where armed, disease-carrying wildcat miners threaten indigenous populations. Climate change-linked heat worsened Argentina drought impact, scientists say

BUENOS AIRES - Extreme high temperatures in Argentina linked to climate change exacerbated the impact of a historic drought that has hit the South American country's farm regions since last year, scientists said in a report. Scientists affiliated with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said that a rapid analysis showed climate change did not reduce rainfall directly, but that high temperatures likely reduced water availability and worsened the impacts of drought.

The drought has hammered soy, corn and wheat crops in the country, the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal and the No. 3 for corn, leading to sharp cuts in harvest forecasts. Drought has also hit smaller neighbor Uruguay. Destiny unites us, Paraguay leader says as Taiwan ties hang in balance

TAIPEI - Paraguay and Taiwan are united by destiny, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo said during a visit to the island ahead of an election in April that could see the Latin American country ditch Taipei for Beijing. Paraguay is one of only 14 countries to have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to get those remaining allies to abandon Taipei.

Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins the election, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre has said, hoping to boost economically important soy and beef exports. Colombia's gov't coalition solid but laws will be made by consensus, minister says

BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro's administration expects to win congressional approval of his proposed reforms to fight poverty, exclusion and inequality, but may need to compromise on a controversial health bill and other laws, said Interior Minister Alfonso Prada. Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, took office just over six months ago. After successfully pushing a tax reform through Congress late last year, more controversial bills slated for this year - including a health reform presented on Monday - have caused tensions among the government's broad coalition and even within Petro's cabinet.

Chile's government cuts estimate for 2023 GDP SANTIAGO - The Chilean government pared back its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, saying it now expects a 0.7% economic contraction in the year, versus a 0.5% contraction seen earlier.

The move comes as the Andean nation's economy slows down after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, with high interest rates in place to combat soaring consumer prices in the world's largest copper producer.

