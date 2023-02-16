Left Menu

400 tech leaders, 1000 delegation from 25 countries attend Global Tech Summit in Vizag

On the first day, the summit showcased several advancements and emerging technologies in pharmaceutical, educational, and digital health fields.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:22 IST
The two-day Global Tech Summit 2023 kicked off in Visakhapatnam on Thursday to discuss emerging technologies and solutions to counter emerging challenges in various sectors. On the first day, the summit showcased several advancements and emerging technologies in pharmaceutical, educational, and digital health fields.

"The event attracted 400 tech leaders and 1000 delegations from 25 countries, among the highlights was the signing of an MoU between the National Development and Reform Commission (NRDC) and the European Business and Technology Center (EBTC)," an official statement said. The first-day keynote speeches included EduTech personalized learning, the impact of technology on telecommunications regulation, and drug repurposing focusing on neurodegenerative disorders.

Global Tech Summit provides a platform to discuss and shape the future of the technology industry. This event will be a part of the global tech summit series of events scheduled across the G20 nations, including Riyadh, Seoul, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, New York, Melbourne, Beijing, London, Tokyo, and New Delhi, throughout 2023.

Speaking on the first day of the event, Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for, Information and communication of Andhra Pradesh emphasized the need to prepare the workforce for the changing demands of the job market, given the rapid advancements in technology, automation, and artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of investing in education and training programs that equip workers with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy and prioritize retraining programs that help workers transition into new industries.

In addition, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) conducted a Digital Bharat Session on "Embracing Technology and Empowering Society." This session discussed the Government of India's initiative to transform the country into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, which aims to promote digital literacy, develop digital infrastructure, expand digital services, and adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the internet of things.

At the summit, the G20 Group emphasized the importance of technology and transparency in achieving its goals. Vizag has set an ambitious target of generating 10 gigawatts of solar energy by 2022, and the city is becoming a center for renewable energy.

The city is already home to the largest solar park in the country and has attracted investments from major players in the industry, such as ReNew Power and Adani Green Energy. (ANI)

