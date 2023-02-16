Workers at UK postal firm Royal Mail vote for more strikes

Thousands of workers at Britain's Royal Mail have voted in favour of further strikes, their trade union said on Thursday, warning of more walkouts until a long-running dispute over pay is resolved.

More than 95% of those who participated in the ballot voted for strikes, said the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 110,000 postal workers at the centuries-old postal company. The most recent set of strikes by Royal Mail workers was in December when parcel volumes are typically high as people exchange Christmas presents over the holiday season.

The CWU has not yet set dates for fresh strikes but the vote gives it a six-month mandate for action running until mid-August. "(The ballot result) is proof that for Royal Mail to begin functioning normally again, there needs to be a change in negotiating approach from its leadership that recognises the depth of feeling from the workforce," CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the company said it was disappointed by the vote. "We remain committed to getting around the table with the CWU, resolving this dispute and agreeing a pay and change deal for our people," the spokesperson said, adding that Royal Mail had plans to minimise disruption from any strikes.

Widespread worker unrest has hit Britain over the past year as employees and their employers wrangle over wages to cope with surging inflation, which has pushed up costs of essentials from energy to food. Royal Mail said last October it could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead.

