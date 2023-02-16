MoS Bharati Pawar inaugurates National Workshop on Accelerating Patient Safety in India

India has always recognized the importance of patient safety and prioritized it as a public health issue, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Thursday. She was addressing the inaugural session for a national workshop on accelerating patient safety in India in collaboration with World Health Organization, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a press release.

As per the Ministry, the workshop strived to sensitize states and various stakeholder departments regarding their role in the implementation of the National Patient Safety Implementation Framework, as well as augment capacity building of health care professionals for patient safety, and set forth frameworks for developing Quarterly State Action plan on patient safety. Dr Pawar congratulated all stakeholders on the inception of this workshop and mentioned that in 2002, World Health Organization Member States agreed upon a World Health Assembly resolution on patient safety and India was one of the foremost countries to sign the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030.

"For the purpose of strengthening patient safety, The National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (NPSIF) was implemented in 2018 to synchronize various strategies and programs of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare such as the National Health Mission, Clinical Establishment Act, Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), Pharmacovigilance Programme, Hemovigilance under one comprehensive policy framework. This enhanced the reach and impact of these programs," the Ministry stated. The MoS emphasized that patient safety is an imperative dimension in ensuring quality healthcare, and the initiatives and innovations undertaken by our nation have served to mark immense progress in that direction.

Praising the leadership of PM Modi, Dr Pawar stated that "India has made phenomenal progress in delivering healthcare services to the innermost regions and remote areas of the nation, all whilst combating significant hurdles and threats". "With over 157,127 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) functional in the nation providing primary healthcare services at the grassroots level, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana is recognized as the largest health insurance scheme in the world, the Co-Win platform, Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) are examples of India timely leveraged digital technology to enable far and wide reach of healthcare services to all in the nation. These have provided inspiration and learnings to many nations," the Ministry added.

She elaborated that medical college seats for MBBS and PG have seen a growth of 95 per cent and 110 per cent respectively with 175 medical colleges established which will further bolster the education and research capacities of India. Dr Pawar further highlighted that Jan Aushadhi stores provided generic medicines and Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) pharmacy stores were established to ensure that the masses could easily afford medicines provided at highly discounted rates.

She emphasized that to complement the health programs and initiatives and achieve the desired healthcare goals, capacity building of healthcare professionals is paramount in building a workforce that imbibes a preventive and proactive approach to healthcare ensuring harm and mistakes are avoided at all costs. The MoS reiterated that all of the aforementioned initiatives contribute to patient safety in their own way.

"Additionally, our culture and traditions also reflect and promote patient safety. For example, our traditional greeting of 'Namaste' which gained immense significance during the pandemic and was adopted by many countries as a way of greeting others but also ensuring one's safety simultaneously". She alluded to our traditional food, millets also known as 'Shree Anna' which are filled with nutrition and easily available to all across the nation.

MoS concluded her speech with "Arogya Paramam Bhagyam Swasthyam Sarvarthasadhanam" which signifies that health is the most important wealth, and the foundation for any work to be done. She emphasized that we must take the mantle of creating awareness of the heritage and assets inherent in our nation to further strengthen patient safety in all dimensions. Other than her, Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, Dr Neelam Dhingra Unit Head, WHO patient Safety Flagship, Maj. Gen. (Prof.) Atul Kotwal, ED NHSRC, Dr L. Swasticharan Addl. DDG and Director EMR amongst various state officials and dignitaries were also present at the occasion, the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)