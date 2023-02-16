CM Yogi instructs officials to appoint 'Udyami Mitras' to help investors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed concerned officials to appoint Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) as soon as possible to get projects worth record Rs 33.52 lakh crore of investors, received through GIS-23 on the ground. These Udyami Mitras will be appointed by Invest UP under Mukhyamantri Udyami Mitra Yojana. As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, these Udyami Mitras will contact the investors, listen to their problems, solve them and explain to them in detail about the facilities being provided by the Yogi government regarding investment.

In the first phase, 105 Udyami Mitras will be appointed on a one-year contract. At the same time, they will be given honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month. Candidates will be able to apply online for the application on the website of Invest UP or on the portal developed for it. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting told the officials that the Udyami Mitras would be appointed by Invest UP and the CEO of the department should be the chief selection officer. Besides, the applicant for the Udyami Mitra's post must have an MBA degree with 60 per cent marks. The candidate should be fluent in Hindi and English, and should also know typing in both languages, according to the instructions given by the CM.

Apart from this, preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge of foreign language. The candidate must have good computer knowledge and experience in Microsoft (Office Word, Excel and PPT). The applicants must also have proficiency in fieldwork. The candidate applying for Udyami Mitra should have an MBA degree with a minimum one year experience as Management Trainee/ Analyst/ Associate in Banking/Consulting/Market Research organization, or investor friendly related private, public company, it read.

Along with this, they should also have studied, or have work experience in Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Defense, Aerospace, Civil Aviation and MRO, Warehousing and Logistics, IT, ITES, Data Center, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Machine Learning, Data Governance, Startups, Handloom and Textile, Agriculture, Food Processing & Allied Sectors, Tourism & Film, Renewable Energy & Waste-to-Energy, Electric Vehicles, Battery Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare, Education- Skill Development, Water Sector, Sanitation, Solid Waste Management, Forest, Environment & Climate Protection, Health, Nutrition, Housing and Urban Development, Tourism and Culture, Banking, Finance and Revenue, Public Policy and Governance etc. Under the scheme, 105 posts will be recruited for one year, out of which 70 posts will be for the districts while 10 posts will be for the Invest UP office and headquarters. There will be 25 posts for the Industrial Development Authority.

To apply for all these posts, the age of the candidate should be minimum 25 years and maximum 40 years. The selected candidate will be given an honorarium and allowances of Rs 70,000 per month, which includes basic fixed allowance of Rs 30,000, house rent allowance of Rs 10,000, additional Rs 10,000 to facilitate the investor, and an additional Rs 20,000 for work related to travel and project site visit. Apart from these, Rs 15,000 will be given separately to the candidate to buy the tablet. All these expenses will be borne from the budget of Invest UP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)