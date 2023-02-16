Left Menu

Indian Railways' Production Units produce record-breaking 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till Jan 31

Indian Railways' have three production units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala. These units have produced a total of 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till January 31.

Indian Railways' Production Units are on the fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23. Railways' have manufactured 785 electric locomotives and 4,175 LHB coaches in FY 2022-23 up to January 31. Indian Railways' have three production units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala. These units have produced a total of 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till January 31.

According to the official information given by the Ministry of Railways, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) has produced 344 Locomotives, while, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has produced 286 and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) has produced 155 Locomotives till January 31 of FY 2022-23. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve said, "With the production of 785 locomotives till January 31 in the financial year 2022-23, Indian Railways has accelerated the locomotive production in the country, which is strengthening the nation's resolve to become self-reliant every day."

In the same way, Indian Railways' Coach production units have also ramped up LHB coach production by manufacturing 4,175 LHB coaches in FY 2022-2023, till 31st January, to ensure convenient and faster mobility. As per the official data, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) has produced, 1221 coaches, while Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has produced 1891 coaches and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has produced 1063 coaches till 31st January of FY 2022-23. (ANI)

