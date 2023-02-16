Left Menu

Soniaben Gokani takes oath as 1st woman Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Justice Sonia Gokani became the first woman judge to be elevated to the post at the high court, just a few days before her retirement on February 25.

Image Credit: ANI
Justice Soniaben Gokani was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday. She became the first woman Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, just a few days before her retirement on February 25. She was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvratji.

Justice Gokani's appointment was approved by the Centre on February 12, and she had been serving as Chief Justice (Designate) since February 13. Her appointment came as Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

In the swearing-in ceremony organized at Raj Bhavan, the Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Choudhary, Supreme Court of India Justice Bellaben Trivedi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Law and Justice Minister Rushikeshbhai Patel were present. Governor Devvrat and dignitaries congratulated JusticeSoniaben Gokani.

Justice Gokani joined as the 28th Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and will retire on February 25, making her tenure the shortest. Born on February 26, 1961, in Gujarat's Jamnagar, she joined the judiciary directly as a judge at the city civil and sessions court in Ahmedabad on July 10, 1995, and presided over many civil and criminal matters.

Justice Gokani was first deputed to the Gujarat High Court in March 2008 as registrar (recruitment) for the recruitment of judicial officers up to the cadre of district judges. (ANI)

