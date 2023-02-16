EU Commission scraps Russia nuclear sanctions plan - Politico

The European Commission has abandoned plans to sanction Russia's nuclear sector or its representatives in its next sanctions package, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three diplomats.

The head of the EU executive, the European Commission, had originally told EU countries that it would try to draw up sanctions targeting Russia's civil nuclear sector, but that plan has now failed, according to the report.

