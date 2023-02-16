He was beaten up by steel rod and knife, says brother of army soldier killed allegedly by DMK Councillor

The brother of the 33-year-old army man, who was allegedly killed by a DMK councillor, said that his "brother was beaten up by steel rod and knife." Speaking to ANI, Prabhu's brother Prabhakar said that he was also beaten by six-seven people.

"I was beaten by 6-7 people. After that, my brother who died was beaten up by a steel rod and knife. He was in ICU for 6 days but eventually passed away," said Prabhakar. He further said, "Our brawl broke out when we were washing clothes during the day. Then in the evening the councillor came to our home, started abusing my father and then attacked him with a knife."

The wife of an Army personnel said, "My husband fell down... My husband did not even drink water. We admitted him to a hospital in Kaveripattinam, my husband was serious." The DMK councillor was arrested along with his accomplices in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, DMK Councillor, Chinnasamy (50), had an argument with a 33-year-old army man over washing clothes at a water tank near the victim's house. The brawl escalated to an extent that the DMK Councillor along with nine persons allegedly attacked the victim Prabhu, and his brother, Prabhakaran later that day.

Based on Prabhakaran's complaint, Krishnagiri Police has arrested the main accused Chinnasamy and nine others including Chinnasamy's son Rajapandi. Prabhu who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Hossur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

BJP senior leader Khushbu Sundar took an aim at the ruling DMK and questioned the deteriorating law and order condition in the State. Taking to Twitter the BJP leader said, "Where are we heading? A serving soldier has been murdered by a DMK functionary. Shame on us if we remain silent even now. @mkstalinavl, is this the much-hyped vidiyal people voted for? Goondaism & failing law & order in my State in scaring & worrying too." (ANI)

