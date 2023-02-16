Left Menu

Early frosts in Argentina threaten drought-stricken soy, corn crops

Early frosts in the coming days could hurt Argentina's already beleaguered soy and corn crops in the south of the country's main farming region, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday in a report.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:03 IST
Early frosts in Argentina threaten drought-stricken soy, corn crops
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Early frosts in the coming days could hurt Argentina's already beleaguered soy and corn crops in the south of the country's main farming region, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday in a report. Argentina's worst drought in six decades has already forced farmers to delay planting this season's soy and corn crops, lowering expectations for the season's yields.

Now the cash crops are set to face "cold and dry polar winds that will cause a remarkable drop in temperature, with unseasonably low temperatures, and with the risk of localized frost", the grains exchanged said in its report. Rains will precede the low temperatures in the south and west of Argentina's main agricultural region, but the central and eastern areas hardest hit by the drought won't receive rain, the exchange said.

Last week, the exchange cut its estimate for the 2022/2023 coy crop to 38 million tonnes, down from the 48 million tonnes expected at the season's start. The season's corn haul was also downgraded to 44.5 million tonnes from an initial 50 million. Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and third exporter of corn.

Also Read: Argentina announces price controls to bring down cost of popular beef cuts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023