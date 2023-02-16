No age bar for cadaver registrations under 'One nation one Policy'

By Shalini Bhardwaj The government is working on 'One nation, One policy' for Organ Donation and Transplant in India, under which the Union Health Ministry has discussed and consulted with states to come up with operational guidelines and other changes in organ donation.

"The changes in the guidelines will help patients in seeking transplant from deceased donors at any hospital in the country or states, this will ease the process of organ transplantation and donation," an official source from Union Health Ministry said. "Earlier there was a limit for registration of patients seeking organs from a deceased donor. But after changes, there will be no age bar or restriction for registration. The current changes in the guidelines have been put on the website of the NOTTO," the official source said.

Another major change in NOTTO guidelines that has been done after the consultation with states is waived off of fees ranging between Rs 5,000-10,000 for registering such patients. According to official sources, the Union Health Ministry has asked states not to charge fees saying it's against the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014.

The states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana have been charging such fees for registration that will not be charged after the changes. The status of organ donation shows major upliftment in comparison from 2013 to 2022.

The Kidney transplants from living donors have increased from 3495 in 2013, to 9834 in 2022, and from cadaver donors (deceased donors) has increased from 542 to 1589 in 2022 The total number of liver transplants from living donors has increased from 658 in 2013, to 2957 in 2022, and from cadaver donors (deceased donors) has increased from 240 to 761 in 2022.

The total number of heart transplants has increased from 30 in 2013, to 250 in 2022 while lung transplants have increased from 23 to 138 in the same period. The total organ transplants have increased from 4,990 in 2013 to 15,561 in 2022.

The senior officials of the Health Ministry have also chaired a meeting with states regarding the changes on January 9. (ANI)

