Andhra Pradesh CM implementing Raja Reddy's constitution: TDP's Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is not implementing the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar but his grandfather late Raja Reddy. Lokesh, during his ongoing pada yatra 'Yuva Galam', he had a meeting with several Dalit representatives from the Satyavedu Assembly segment at the Keelapudi campsite, according to a press release.

When the Dalit representatives complained to the leader, he responded that the YSRCP leaders are forcibly occupying the lands of Dalits. He promised that TDP will work for the uplift of the whole community. "Training centres will be set up to sharpen the knowledge of Dalit youth. Also, all the lands that were illegally occupied by the YSRCP leaders will be handed over back to the persons concerned. Job calendar will be released regularly and all the vacancies will be filled once the TDP is back in power," he said.

The leader called CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a "cheater" for his comment about creating three capitals for the state. At Venkat Reddy Kandriga, Lokesh had an interaction with women where he claimed about another Cabinet Minister Roja's "warning" to him. ''This 'Jabardast aunty' says that I am humiliating women if I talk about corruption. Such comments apply to CM Reddy but not to me,'' he said. (ANI)

