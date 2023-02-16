No hike in electricity tariff in Haryana, subsidy to agri sector to continue

In a relief for consumers in Haryana, there will be no hike in electricity tariff for 2023-24, while the power subsidy to the agriculture sector will continue as before.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has not made any change in the electricity rates for the next financial year.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued the orders of the electricity tariff for the year 2023-24, Khattar said in an official release.

The number of electricity consumers of all categories is more than 76 lakh.

The CM said unprecedented power reforms have been carried out in Haryana over the last eight years which have garnered appreciation from Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh and have also been studied by the central government team.

''As a result of this, the focus has been on reducing the line losses and today the line losses have come down to 13.43 percent which used to be 25 to 30 percent in the previous governments,'' he said.

He said during the year 2022-2023, in category one, Rs 2 per unit was charged from zero to 50 units; while Rs 2.50 was charged from 51 to 100 units.

In category two, Rs 2.75 was charged from 0 to 150 units, Rs 5.25 from 150 to 250 units, Rs 6.30 from 251 to 500 units and Rs 7.10 from 501 to 800 units, he said.

This year, there has been no change in the fixed rates of category one and two of domestic consumers, he said.

Similarly, in the agriculture sector, Rs 200 per horsepower per year has been fixed for agricultural tubewells with motor of 15 horsepower and above.

Likewise, the rates fixed at Rs 15 per horsepower per month for unmetered tubewells and Rs 12 per horsepower per month for metered tubewells above 15 horsepower will continue during the year 2023-24 as well.

Stating that ''power saving is power generation'', the CM said that for this, the government has replaced old electrical wiring on a large scale.

He said that new sub-stations and old stations have been increased for uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. Apart from this, segregation of feeders has been done to reduce the load.

