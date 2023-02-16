Chhattisgarh: Four matches of Celebrity Cricket League to be held in Raipur

Popular artists of film industry will be seen displaying their cricketing skill at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium here as four matches of Celebrity Cricket League allocated to the state capital Raipur. As many as four matches of Celebrity Cricket League will be held between February 18 and February 19 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur. The matches will feature the participation of Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Nirahua from the side of Bhojpuri Dabanggs while the Mumbai team will be represented by Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh and Sohail Khan.

First match of the cricketing event will be played between Telugu Warriors and Kerala Strikers on February 18 at 2:30 pm while in the second match, Chennai Rhinos will face Karnataka Bulldozers at 7 pm. On February 19, the first match will be played between Bengal Tiger Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs while the second match will be played between Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher. For the first time, Celebrity Cricket League will be held in Chhattisgarh and preparation for this is ongoing at war footing speed, said owner of Bhojpuri Dabanggs Anand Bihari, elaborating that four matches will be played here.

The cricketing event will provide an opportunity for the people here to have a glimpse of their favourite actors, said Bihari, adding that the matches will be very interesting and entertaining. Bihari further informed that Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium has been formed as the home ground of Bhojpuri Dabanggs. Artists of film industries representing different languages are playing this tournament by forming eight teams. The team of Bhojpuri Dabanggs is composed of Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav while the brand ambassadors are Neelam, Mahima and Amrapali. The team of Mumbai will be represented by Sohail Khan, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood while brand ambassadors of the team are Urvashi Rautela and Genelia.

The tickets of this cricketing event are available in Paytm ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 5000, said Bihari and further added that the players will stay at Nava Raipur-based Mayfair, Hotel Hyatt and Hotel Sayaji. (ANI)

