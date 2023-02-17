Left Menu

Kashmir is filled with tourists after Article 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

17-02-2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Kashmir has become a tourist destination rather than a place for protests, stone pelting, and revolution. While speaking at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi police at Kingsway camp, Shah said, "India's law and order, and safety have seen positive development since 2014. Every day in Kashmir used to be a place for protests, stone pelting & revolution. Today, Kashmir is filled with tourists."

Shah was referring to the development that had taken place in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India. "It is a moment of pride that I am part of a legacy of more than 75 years. Delhi Police has been known for their work since independence to the present day and has been appreciated by the whole nation," he added.

"We feel empowered as we think of Kashmir as we travel across the country. The instances of leftist politics & extremism have decreased now considerably," he stated. On Thursday, Shah said the government is going to bring changes to all three laws of the IPC, CRPC, and Evidence Act.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi police at Kingsway camp, Shah said, "The government is going to bring changes to all the three laws of IPC, CRPC and Evidence Act in the coming days." "We have launched a trial in Delhi Police and are going to make it mandatory (for police personnel) to visit the forensic team for every crime with a punishment of more than 6 years," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday urged all citizens of Tripura to turn out in big numbers to cast their votes. The Northeast state is currently polling for its 60-member legislative assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

