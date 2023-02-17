BJP alleges "attack" by AIMIM corporator during party meet in Hyderabad, police assure action

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday alleged that an AIMIM corporator along with a few others attacked the party's corner meeting in Kalapathar Police Station limits in Hyderabad and claimed that police did not take any action as they watched as "spectators". The BJP further alleged that the police misbehaved with the party workers after which the party staged a protest at the police station demanding immediate action on the AIMIM corporator and the police personnel who misbehaved with the BJP workers.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, BJP leader Uma Mahender alleged that AIMIM Ramnasthpura Division corporator identified as Mohammad Khader along with a few others attacked the BJP corner meeting. "We immediately called the police and informed them about the incident. The police reached the spot but watched as spectators and did not take any action. The police also misbehaved with the BJP Karyakarthas. In protest to all this, the BJP Karyakarthas staged a protest at the Kalapathar Police Station demanding that action be taken against the AIMIM corporator and the police who had watched the incidents as spectators. Later, South Zone DCP, Sai Chaitanya consoled us and assured us that action be will be taken against all of them and thus we withdrew the protest," Mahender said.

DCP South Zone Sai Chaitanya said that a case has been registered in regard to the incident. "Today what ever incident took place, we have registered the case now. I assure that the police will take action on this incident. Also, action will be taken against all police personnel who misbehaved with BJP workers. I have put up the report on them. We already started the investigation," DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

