Denied ambulance, couple forced to carry child's body for 120 km on two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, a couple carried the body of their 14-days-old child on a two-wheeler for 120 km after they were allegedly denied an ambulance facility by the KG government hospital. The couple alleged that they rode to Paderu from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Superintendent of the KG Hospital however wrote to the District Collector and claimed that the couple left the hospital before the arrangements were made. According to the Superintendent, the baby who was born on February 2 passed away on February 16 at 7.50 am.

The child was kept in NICU and was being treated under the supervision of Pediatricians, the official wrote. "I want to bring to your kind notice the details of the case and events that happened. Case by name Baby of Ch.Maheswari, Kumudu village, Munchigpattu, aged male 14/365 days admitted on Feb 2nd, 2023 05:30 pm, with severe perinatal Asphyxia with respiratory failure with shock. The baby was delivered on 02-02-2023 at 04:30 am at Paderu. The baby was kept in NICU and being treated under the supervision of Pediatricians," the letter said.

"In spite of our efforts and care given, the baby was declared dead at 07:50 am on 16-02-2023. Oral intimation was given to the tribal coordinator for the arrangement of a transport vehicle. Before arrangement was made, parents left our hospital with their baby without intimation," it added. The Superintendent claimed that the tribal coordinator intimated to district medical and health officer Paderu and the integrated tribal development agency PO had taken follow-up.

"...the vehicle was traced at Paderu and the Tribal coordinator had arranged an ambulance immediately and made the baby reach Kumudu village, Munchigpattu," the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)