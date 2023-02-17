Left Menu

Denied ambulance, couple forced to carry child's body for 120 km on two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, a couple carried the body of their 14-days-old child on a two-wheeler for 120 km after they were allegedly denied an ambulance facility by the KG government hospital.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 03:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 03:43 IST
Denied ambulance, couple forced to carry child's body for 120 km on two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, a couple carried the body of their 14-days-old child on a two-wheeler for 120 km after they were allegedly denied an ambulance facility by the KG government hospital. The couple alleged that they rode to Paderu from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Superintendent of the KG Hospital however wrote to the District Collector and claimed that the couple left the hospital before the arrangements were made. According to the Superintendent, the baby who was born on February 2 passed away on February 16 at 7.50 am.

The child was kept in NICU and was being treated under the supervision of Pediatricians, the official wrote. "I want to bring to your kind notice the details of the case and events that happened. Case by name Baby of Ch.Maheswari, Kumudu village, Munchigpattu, aged male 14/365 days admitted on Feb 2nd, 2023 05:30 pm, with severe perinatal Asphyxia with respiratory failure with shock. The baby was delivered on 02-02-2023 at 04:30 am at Paderu. The baby was kept in NICU and being treated under the supervision of Pediatricians," the letter said.

"In spite of our efforts and care given, the baby was declared dead at 07:50 am on 16-02-2023. Oral intimation was given to the tribal coordinator for the arrangement of a transport vehicle. Before arrangement was made, parents left our hospital with their baby without intimation," it added. The Superintendent claimed that the tribal coordinator intimated to district medical and health officer Paderu and the integrated tribal development agency PO had taken follow-up.

"...the vehicle was traced at Paderu and the Tribal coordinator had arranged an ambulance immediately and made the baby reach Kumudu village, Munchigpattu," the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023