Tunisha Sharma death case: Police file 524 page chargesheet

The hearing on bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan will be heard on Friday in the Bombay High Court.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 04:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 04:33 IST
Actor Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Waliv Police on Thursday filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai Court in Maharashtra against accused Sheezan Khan in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case. The hearing on bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan will be heard on Friday in the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, Sheezan had filed a bail plea and a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him in the case in the Bombay High Court. Earlier, the Vasai Court in Maharashtra on January 13 rejected the bail plea of the TV actor.

The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died." The actor has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha's death case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them. Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two reportedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

