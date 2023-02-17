AAP MLA's aide arrested for taking bribe in Punjab's Bathinda

A vigilance team on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Ratan's personal assistant Rashim Garg from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakhs from a sarpanch. According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by taking the name of Amit Ratan, after which the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team.

The PA was arrested red-handed from a vehicle at the circuit house. "During the conversation between the two, the Vigilance officers reach the spot and arrested him red-handed with Rs 4 lakh," officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)