Two held with 3 kg of marijuana in Telangana's Nacharam

Two drug peddlers were apprehended and 3 kg of marijuana was seized from their possession in Telangana's Nacharam, the police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 17-02-2023 05:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 05:41 IST
Contraband seized in Telangana's Nacharam (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two drug peddlers were apprehended and 3 kg of marijuana was seized from their possession in Telangana's Nacharam, the police said on Thursday. The drug peddlers were identified as Mohammed Abu Bakkar Siddik and Suhana Begum from whose possession 3 kg of marijuana, and two mobile phones all worth Rs 52,000 were recovered.

According to Rachakonda Commissionerate PRO, Siddik came to Hyderabad and worked as a driver for the last six years and Suhana Begum is a native of the same village. Suhana's husband passed away in 2016 after which Siddik married her.

"As their earnings were not sufficient to meet their expenses, they decided to indulge in the illegal sale of marijuana for earning easy money. The accused A3 who is also native to their village is a drug peddler and A1 (Siddik) & A2 (Suhana) contacted A3 for purchasing ganja and A3 agreed to deliver marijuana. On February 15, acting on tip-off information, the Nacharam Police raided their house and apprehended the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

