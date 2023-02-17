Left Menu

Providing solutions to Bengaluru's problems on govt's priority: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is giving priority to providing solutions to the problems of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is giving priority to providing solutions to the problems of Bengaluru. Speaking after inaugurating Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Multi-Speciality Hospital here on Thursday, he said the maximum number of conferences, conventions, and workshops in the country happen in Bengaluru.

"The India Energy Week, Aero India Show, and G-20 meetings take place here. Over 15 conventions are happening. The reason for this has been 'Brand Bengaluru'. All the steps are taken to protect the image of Bengaluru at the international level. A few talk about Bengaluru for their selfish reasons but Bengaluru is giving food, jobs, and many things, and everyone must try to bring the name to this city but not a bad name," he said. He said solutions have been found for Bengaluru traffic, roads, and other problems by sanctioning plans and releasing funds in time.

"This city has a floating population of two lakh people daily. Already, 1.25 crore people reside in Bengaluru. There are 1.25 crore vehicles and 5,000 new vehicles enter the roads daily. There is development and victory both in the Govindarajanagar constituency," he said. Bommai said his predecessor BS Yediyurappa has made significant contributions to the growth of Bengaluru.

"When the BJP MLAs sought grants to address the problems of Bengaluru, Rs 6,000 crore had been provided. Reconstruction of Rajakaluve, modernization of 21 schools, and development of 72 tanks and gardens in the city under the Amrit scheme have been done. Seventy-five slums have been developed to protect Brand Bengaluru," he said. (ANI)

